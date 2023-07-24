Don’t consume Whippy Real Mayonnaise, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

She said that anyone in possession of the batches of Whippy Real Mayonnaise is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has notified Nigerians about the sale of unwholesome Mayonnaise branded (Whippy Real Mayonnaise) in Nigeria.

The notification is contained in a public alert No. 024/2023, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

Adeyeye said that the product was discovered following a consumer’s complaint received and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the agency in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She said that the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer, SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The NAFDAC boss disclosed that samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for laboratory analysis in NAFDAC Labs.

According to her, laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the agency showed unsatisfactory outcomes.

Adeyeye said that though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibits a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise.

The DG said that all zonal directors of the agency and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product.

She identified the manufacturer’s address as: Plot 52, Harbour Industrial Estate, Pokobros Avenue, Off Atani Road, Onitsha, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, with pack sizes of the products as: 245g and 460g in plastic bottles.

She also disclosed the manufacturing date of the product as: June 2022, and Best Before: December 2023.

Other details of the product are Batch numbers: OA2GP220614A (Pack size 245g), OA2GP220611A and OA2GP220617A (Pack size 460g), as well as NAFDAC Reg.No.: A8-0700.

Adeyeye, however, implored distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consumption, sale or distribution of the implicated batches of the unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise.

According to her, the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

She said that anyone in possession of the batches of Whippy Real Mayonnaise is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: [email protected]

“Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Consumers are also advised to report any negative effect of the product through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng.

“The public is also encouraged to report via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on [email protected] (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...