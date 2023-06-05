Don’t be distracted by opposition’s antics, tribal leaders tell Oluremi

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been urged not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition but remain committed to working…

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been urged not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition but remain committed to working with the president and other critical stakeholders to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

Tribal leaders, under the aegis of ‘The Natives’ in a statement yesterday by their Supreme Leader, Olalekan Smart Edwards, also advised Nigerians to position themselves positively for the advancement of the nation and ignore opposition elements trying to discredit the current administration.

Senator Oluremi had recently come under criticism by some opposition elements after her pictures emerged sitting beside her husband during a meeting with the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, to discuss the subsidy withdrawal issue.

