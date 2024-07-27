Don’t attack any protesters, Lagos CP tells residents

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has advised state residents against attacking protesters. Fayoade gave the advice while addressing traditional rulers…

Fayoade gave the advice while addressing traditional rulers and community leaders in Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Lagos Island local government areas during a town hall meeting on Saturday.

There have been reports of a planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians over hardship in the country.

The protest is planned to begin on Aug. 1 and end on Aug. 10.

Fayoade said that although police and other security agencies had met and declared that there should not be any protest in Lagos State, the residents should not attack any group or groups that might come out to protest.

The commissioner of police said that attacking them would mean taking laws into one’s hands.

“If there must be a protest, it must be peaceful. We want to know those who want to protest so that we can make arrangements for their security.

“It is your right to protest legitimately as long as it does not affect the rights of others.

“Any group planning a violent protest should rethink. Such a group will meet police and other security agencies. We don’t want a repeat of the #EndSARS.

“The duty of residents is to give the police timely information about any group planning a violent protest, it is not for them to attack them,” he said.

The traditional ruler of Ijora/Apapa, Oba Abdulfatai Aromire, appealed to his subjects not to join in the planned protest.

Also, all other traditional rulers and community leaders said there should be no protest in Lagos State.

They commended the Commander of Area J Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, for efforts in tackling crime in the area.

They also praised the commissioner of police for neutralizing nine kidnappers in Mushin, recently.

They urged the police boss to check the activities of land grabbers in their areas. (NAN)