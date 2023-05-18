Don’t allow Buhari’s appointees leave Nigeria, CNG tells anti-graft agencies

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Thursday, said any appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari with any corruption allegation should not be allowed to leave…

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Thursday, said any appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari with any corruption allegation should not be allowed to leave the country.

CNG specifically called on the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to all the allegations against him before he leaves the country.

CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who stated this in Abuja, during a press briefing on Thursday, also kicked against plots to scuttle the May 29 handover, saying those who have such plans should be taken as enemies of the state and must face the wrath of the law.

Suleiman said: “We demand that when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them.

BREAKING: El-Rufai marks 9 Makarfi’s companies for demolition, revokes C of O

‘He must give full account to Tinubu’, Matawalle rejects Emefiele’s ‘study leave’

“We insist, in particular, that the CBN governor must be made to give an account of his tenure to the incoming administration. We demand that if any study leave has been approved for Emefiele or any other suspected official, it should be canceled in the interest of peaceful transfer of power, accountability and good governance.

“The CNG observes that just recently, precisely on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Nigeria Police headquarters confirmed that plots to scuttle the May 29th official inauguration of the new administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors at the state level are real.

“We demand that anybody or group found remotely involved with the financing, direct execution or concealing information on this sinister and diabolic scheme, be treated appropriately as a treasonable felon and enemy of the state and fellow citizens.”

The CNG further urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to extend its investigation of corrupt practices to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“We reject the purported plan to limit the searchlight to only outgoing state governors and demand that the EFCC Chairman carries out a holistic probe by extending the beam on the Presidency, Federal Government ministries, parastatals and cabinet members of the outgoing administration.”

“We also demand a thorough search into allegations against the EFCC itself as well as the disabling volume of debt amassed for the country by the outgoing administration” the group added.