Don’t abandon your dreams, youths urged

Nigerian youths have been urged not to give up their positive dreams.

Past Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos chapter, Engr Franklin Abiodun Olatunji, made the appeal in Lagos at the 12th edition of a programme organized by Future matters concept, tagged, “Beyond Secondary Education; What’s Next?”.

Olatunji, who was keynote speaker stressed that abandoning one’s dreams is never a viable option.

Convener of the programme, Adeleye Adewale, said it was aimed at inspiring excellent attitudes towards academic pursuit, providing adequate information on career choice, leadership and entrepreneurship as well as addressing issues of substance abuse and sexual reproductive health and vices amongst the young people.

Past chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Barrister Jide Ologun, emphasized that resilience is a paramount key to achieving success.

Director of People, Culture, Experience, and operation at TVC communication, Mrs. Kemi Shonubi, emphasized that while digital skills are meant to enhance “our lives, humans often misuse them, undermining their intended purpose.”

Daily Trust reports that approximately 150 outgoing secondary school students and out-of-school youths attended the Programme.