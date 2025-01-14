Dons condemn agitation against Southern Kaduna varsity

University dons of Southern Kaduna origins, under the umbrella of the Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors (FOSKAP), have condemned the opposition against the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in the Southern part of the state.

Those against the establishment of the university claimed that there is paucity of funding for tertiary institutions by the Federal Government.

Reacting, the lecturers said it is inconceivable that the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, would be a harbinger of catastrophe for the people of Nigeria by the time it takes off.

In a statement, the Chairman of FOSKAP, Professor John Gambo Laah, while condemning a National Newspaper editorial against the establishment of the university, said, “Nigerians are aware that all universities in the country, both private and public are faced with the challenge of funding,” pointing out that “not establishing the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, will not be the action that will improve the funding situation of Nigerian universities.”

He said, “The Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors condemns in totality the attempt to oppose the establishment of the Federal University under the veiled argument that the existing institutions are empty. We have never been in doubt that there are some people that would naturally oppose any form of development in Southern Kaduna.”

He urged the federal government to reject the call against the establishment of the university.

Giving reasons, he said, “In the last ten years or so, we have witnessed an increase in the number of universities and other higher educational institutions in Nigeria. And this has tremendously reduced the high students/staff ratio which the editorial equally observed was very high compared to institutions in Europe.”

He said every Nigerian deserves equal access to education and newspapers have a responsibility to address all forms of discrimination including educational discrimination in terms of access.

He said the editorial demonstrated that those areas that have been denied access to education should continue to suffer as the government does not have money to establish new universities.

He argued that forensic analysis of the argument put forward against the establishment of the university “reveals some sinister motives.”