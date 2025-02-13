Donald Trump: The Policy of Bulldozing Of The Undocumented Outta America

By Abdulkareem Nurudeen

“I will never understand how destroying families through deportation benefit our Society. How we treat the undocumented says a great deal about us as a people and whether or not we will continue to fulfill the fundamental American promise of equality and opportunity for all.”

— Conor Oberst.

Helpless they breath and clueless they are for any way out of their current predicaments, as many Immigrants have had to secure their dignity by hiding away from their legit daily menial jobs to fend a living. The slogan is a new orientation to their adrenalins as the fear of Trump is the starter of freedom. Countless nationals living in the U.S.A are ultimately cornered in this web od deport- policy and this is already shelving many indoor for weeks.

Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy has sparked widespread concern and debate, with many experts warning of its severe impacts on the U.S. economy and retaliatory measures from affected nations. Below are my vivid connotations and unfolding dangers ahead of this gloomy Policy of the Trump’s administration.

Economic Impacts

The policy is estimated to cost around $200 billion, including enforcement, transportation, detention, and staffing costs ¹. Moreover, the removal of 11-20 million undocumented immigrants would lead to workforce shortages, particularly in industries like agriculture, construction, and hospitality. This, in turn, would disrupt the economy, increase costs, and likely lead to inflation.

Social and Humanitarian Concerns

The policy would also have devastating social and humanitarian consequences. Many undocumented immigrants have children who are U.S. citizens, and deporting parents would lead to widespread family separation, forcing thousands of children into foster care or other temporary arrangements ¹.

Retaliatory Measures

Affected nations may also retaliate against the U.S. by imposing trade restrictions, reducing diplomatic ties, or even expelling American citizens. This could have far-reaching consequences for U.S. businesses, citizens living abroad, and the overall global economy.

Alternatives to Mass Deportation

Instead of mass deportation, experts all over the World have proposed providing structured pathways to legalization, such as amnesty programs, which have been successful in the past ¹. This approach would allow long-term residents to stay and continue contributing to their communities, while ensuring that enforcement resources are directed toward high-priority cases.

Overall, Trump’s mass deportation policy poses significant economic, social, and humanitarian risks, and its implementation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences

