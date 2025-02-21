Don urges NUC to infuse AI knowledge in courses across disciplines

A Professor of Economics, Olukemi Lawanson, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to infuse the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into all courses across disciplines.
Prof. Lawanson gave this advice during her inaugural lecture, themed “To Everything There Is A Season; The Perspectives of a Labour Economist’, highlighting how artificial intelligence has shaped the culture of the labour market.
“In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), universities should consider offering a diverse range of courses that cater to both technical and ethical aspects of this rapidly evolving field.
“So I suggest that the universities need to overhaul their curriculum in such a way that the courses that are being offered are compliant with AI.
“There is a need for the National Universities Commission (NUC) to overhaul the courses. These courses cut across various disciplines,” she said.
She stressed that the advent of AI has overtaken jobs hitherto handled by human beings, emphasising the need to prepare talents with the knowledge of AI before joining the labour market.
She highlighted the courses needed to be offered in the university which include Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Robotics and Data Science.
“By offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes both technical skills and ethical considerations, universities can prepare students for the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.
“This approach not only addresses the immediate demand for skilled professionals but also fosters a responsible and innovative AI landscape,” she said.
She noted that employers across diverse industries are seeking professionals with the technical and workplace skills to leverage AI for business value and innovation.
“The demand for AI skills has grown exponentially, with job postings listing skills like generating AI increasing by over 450% in 2023 compared to 2022,” she said.
