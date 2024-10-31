Dominican Republic 2024: Flamingos did their best, need encouragement – Sanusi

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi has formally welcomed the U17 Women National Team, Flamingos, from the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in the Dominican Republic, saying the ladies put up a good fight and need to be encouraged despite quarter-final elimination by the United States of America.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is proud of the Flamingos and the efforts they put into the competition. Two years ago, they defeated the USA on penalties at the same stage, on their way to collecting the bronze medals. That is football for you.

“If you watched their games, you will agree that the girls put up a great fight in every match. They swept through their group phase, collecting the maximum nine points and scoring nine goals while conceding only one. They created several chances against the USA but were quite unlucky. This is a good team and the players must be encouraged going forward. I believe a good number of them have the skill, temperament and discipline to progress to the U20 squad.”

SPONSOR AD

The Flamingos’ delegation returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, after the 0-2 defeat in the hands of USA in Santiago de los Caballeros ended their race in the tournament. The girls had spanked New Zealand 4-1, routed Ecuador 4-0 and pipped host nation Dominican Republic 1-0 in overhauling their Group A.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere said: “Against the USA, it was simply not our day. The girls created opportunities but the ball just wouldn’t go in. The Americans took their chances, and that is football for you. We will start work immediately at raising an even stronger team for the next edition, as the tournament is now annual and the work must start now.”

The FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic will be the last to be played biennially. The competition will be played yearly from next year, and Morocco will host the first five editions.