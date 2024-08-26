✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Dominant Norris fights back to win Dutch GP

Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the Dutch Grand Prix despite losing the lead to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the start due to…

McLaren driver, Lando Norris
Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the Dutch Grand Prix despite losing the lead to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the start due to wheel spin.

On lap 18, Norris re-passed Verstappen, pulling away with superior pace. Verstappen struggled with grip but could not defend effectively and finished second, 22.8 seconds behind Norris.

Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot after fending off Oscar Piastri for 27 laps.

Norris capped his victory by setting the fastest lap, narrowly beating Lewis Hamilton’s time, marking one of the season’s most commanding wins.

 

