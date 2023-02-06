Doma Utd inflict first defeat on Rivers United

…As Lobi Stars top Group B after Tornadoes draw Reigning champions, Rivers United, suffered their first loss of the season after Doma United fought…

…As Lobi Stars top Group B after Tornadoes draw

Reigning champions, Rivers United, suffered their first loss of the season after Doma United fought back to win 2-1 in the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 6 match played yesterday at the Pantami stadium Gombe.

Rivers United who were on a five-match unbeaten run drew the first blood when Ngweni Denis Ndasi put them ahead in the 25th minute but Musa Usman equalised for his side in the 34th minute for the first half to end 1-1.

On resumption, Doma United in search of their second home win put more pressure on the visitors and were rewarded when Usman bagged his brace and the winning goal in the 68th minute.

The loss also cost Rivers United their leadership of Group B as Lobi Stars who forced Niger Tornadoes to 0-0 draw in Kaduna are now leading the table on superior goal difference.

Rivers United and Lobi Stars have 13 points each from six matches but the ‘Pride of Benue’ have +6 while the former have +4.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars’ dip in form continued in Uyo where they were beaten 3-1 by Akwa United with Cyril Olisema and Collins Uche scoring a goal each in the first half before Segun’s own goal in the 60th minute sealed the fate of the visitors.

In Aba, former African Champions Enyimba FC benefitted from Chukuwemeka Obioma’s brace in the 27th minute and 45th minute to beat El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0, Stephen Chukwude’s strike in the 4th minute handed Sunshine Stars a slim 1-0 win over Bayelsa United in Akure as Murtala Dagbo’s own goal in the 30th minute gifted Plateau United the maximum points against Kwara United in Jos.

Meanwhile, Wikki Tourists recorded their first win of the season as Aliyu Abubakar’s goal in the second minute of first half added time was enough to give them all three points against Enugu Rangers in Bauchi but Nasarawa United’s free fall continued unabated as they were turned back 2-0 in Ibadan where Samuel Ayanrinde scored a brace in the 40th and 44th minute for 3SC.