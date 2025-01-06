Dokubo-Asari urges Kalabaris to shun violence

Alhaji Mujahid Abubakr Dokubo-Asari, the Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Source (Elem Kalabari Kingdom), has urged Kalabari home and in the diaspora to invest at home for societal and national development.

Dokubo-Asari made the call on Sunday in his New Year goodwill message to monarchs, chiefs, elites and the masses of the Kalabari kingdom.

He said that he remained committed to fighting for resource control, oppression, and environmental conservation in the Niger Delta, urging youths to shun cultism and violent associations that harm others.

He urged them to embrace peaceful and constructive endeavors that promote the well-being of the community.

“Our people need to come back home to build houses here instead of buying land in other communities. I urge my fellow Kalabari brothers and sisters worldwide to set up businesses here that will boost the economy of the Kalabari Kingdom and provide jobs for our people.

“Our region is rich in oil and gas with opportunities in marine transportation. There are huge possibilities in agriculture and tourism development and many other avenues for viable investments,” Dokubo-Asari said.

He recalled that he made a bold decision in 2017 to move from Port Harcourt to Obuama, selling off all his landed property and investing in Obuama and that his investments have contributed significantly to the growth and transformation of Obuama into a vibrant and diverse community.