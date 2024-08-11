Doguwa vows to retake Kano for APC in 2027 elections

A federal lawmaker from Kano State, Rep. Alhassan Doguwa, has vowed to deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general…

Doguwa said this in Abuja on Sunday while responding to a claim by another lawmaker, Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin, that he posed a threat to the electoral fortunes of the APC in Kano State.

Jibrin had also said that Doguwa was a political liability to his party.

Doguwa said that he would ensure successes for the APC in the 2027 general elections, adding that he should be allowed to serve as the Directors-General (DG) of the party’s 2027 campaigns in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to respectfully request the leadership of our party to allow me to coordinate and serve as a DG of the Kano State Campaign Project in 2027.

“I am not a political liability in Kano; I am an asset, a source of pride for the APC both in the state and the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doguwa is the only member of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the ruling APC in Kano South Senatorial District.

He represents Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, and he is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

He has been embroiled in verbal attack with Jibrin, another lawmaker from Kano State who represents Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency on the platform of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

Jibrin had earlier accused Doguwa of being an obstacle to peace in Kano State. (NAN)