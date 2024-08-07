Doguwa, Jibrin renew feud over Kwankwaso

The feud between Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, and a former House Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has intensified, with…

The feud between Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, and a former House Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has intensified, with both politicians exchanging heated accusations over their comments about a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Jibrin, who is in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with Kwankwaso, in a statement on Monday signed by his media aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki, accused Doguwa of disrespecting Kwankwaso and warned him to focus on his legislative duties.

Jibrin threatened to reveal secrets that could lead to Doguwa’s expulsion from his party, the APC. He, however, expressed satisfaction that Doguwa directed his response to him, not to Kwankwaso. “This confirms that I am his mate, not Kwankwaso. I have the agility to continue to tackle him,” he added.

Jibrin also criticised Doguwa’s temperament, suggesting it made him unsuitable for leadership.

“The fact is, Alhassan will be summarily expelled from his party if some of the leaders, especially those in Abuja he is trying to impress, get to know some of his utterances in private. Let’s keep a date with history,” he said.

In a counter statement on Tuesday, Doguwa challenged Jibrin to reveal the secrets he threatened to disclose.

He said, “I dare Abdulmumini Jibrin to drop any bombshell he has against me. I am a loyal and sincere member of the ruling APC. I believe in our party’s leadership and policies.

“I have won my elections to the House of Representatives four consecutive times without Kwankwaso. Abdulmumini, however, could not win a rerun election in 2019 without support.”

Daily Trust reports that both lawmakers were believed to have initially fallen out during the budget padding saga in 2016. Jibrin, then the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee of the House, had raised the budget padding allegation, and it was widely believed that Doguwa, who was the Chief Whip at the time, played significant roles in his suspension.