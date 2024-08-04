Doguwa, Jibrin Lock Horns Over Kwankwaso

Former House leader and the member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal Constituency, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), and the member representing Kiru/Bebeji federal Constituency of Kano State, Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin (NNPP, Kano) have tackled each other over former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Their recent spat stems from an alleged warning given by Rep. Jibrin to Doguwa against making disparaging remarks against the NNPP leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Doguwa in a statement on Sunday told Rep. Jibrin that, he was in school in the 1990s when he (Doguwa) won his first election in 1992 like his political godfather.

He said, “That Hon. Jibrin was never my mate and cannot match my sterling legislative experience, which dwarfs his in all forms. I have been in the House of Representatives since Jibrin was in school. I, therefore, expect him to respect me the way he wants me to respect his godfather, Kwankwaso.

“That he should stay clear in my political acrimony with an erstwhile colleague and, of course, my boss at some points in my political history. I agree that Kwankwaso held many political positions in the country, and I respect his personality as a leader, even in my state.

“However, Kwankwaso must also be advised to shun or desist from his present attitude of abusing or embarrassing our national leaders of APC, sometimes even making negative insinuations against His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and making wrongful indictment against the APC Government.

“If Kwankwaso wants to be respected, he should also respect others. Respect, they say, is reciprocal. He must also respect other leaders who are, by all standards, not his mates.

“You may recall that recently Kwankwaso, the self-acclaimed national leader of the opposition NNPP, was seen on a viral video abusing all the leaders of APC in Kano state, of which I am one. He called us, “Banzaye” in Hausa – stupid people.

“It was based on that; I responded by calling him to order. I won elections to the House of Representatives seven times – polls starting from July 1992 when Professor Humphrey Nwosu was the chief electoral umpire. My constituents, by the Grace of Allah SWT, have continued to vote for him overwhelmingly to represent them, and by His grace, I have not disappointed them, and I won’t, Insha Allah.

“I also appeal to him (Kwankwaso) to stop inciting the youths into taking the law into their own hands by making unruly public pronouncements capable of breaching law and order in the state”.