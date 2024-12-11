Doguwa apologises to Osun APC for scoring Adeleke high

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has apologised to the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), affirming that he is a staunch promoter of the party.

Doguwa, who was in Ede, Osun State, alongside his colleagues in the green chamber, had reportedly remarked that “With the developmental strides of Governor Ademola Adeleke and the kind of political strength I have seen here, along with the dexterity and doggedness of your humble personality, it appears to me that Osun is like a no-go area.”

The APC, through a statement from the Osun APC spokesman, Kola Olabisi, had thereafter demanded a probe of Doguwa for allegedly de-marketing the party despite being a member.

In response, Doguwa, who represents the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, reiterated that he remains a committed promoter of the APC across the country, having been a founding member of the party.

He clarified that his comments had been taken out of context by the media team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, who he claimed had manipulated his words for political advantage. However, he assured that that would not deter the APC from reclaiming Osun State in the 2026 governorship election.

“I was quoted out of context. Honestly, the PDP media team in Osun misused my jokes to attack our party, APC, in the context of their local political tussles. It was indeed quite unfortunate; they used my innocent comments to score cheap political gains,” he said.