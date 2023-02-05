Dogara to Keyamo: We were mates in law school, but not in politics

Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reacted to Festus Keyamo’s description of him as a “political prostitute.” He said this in…

Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reacted to Festus Keyamo’s description of him as a “political prostitute.”

He said this in a tweet on Sunday.

Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, had in a tweet on Sunday morning referred to Dogara as a “political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber.”

He was reacting to Dogara’s statement in which he referred to President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, at a campaign in Nasarawa State, as a mockery.

“My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been,” Keyamo wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Dogara said, “My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”

This has elicited different comments from Twitter user. Below are some of such tweets:

@AbangMercy said, “Yakubu Dogara has his way with words, but he often reminds himself to stay classy. I recall what he wrote when Wike called him out on TV. See how he’s responding to Keyamo, man is always reminding himself, I can do this too but “my class” won’t let me 😂.”

@philip_chibuike: “Yakubu Dogara you really gave Mr. Mugu aka Festus Keyamo a big L. Never knew you had this amount of vawulence in you🤣🤣🔥💯👇.”

@DanielRegha: “Yakubu Dogara, u are a core member of the APC so ur clap-back & argument with Keyamo holds no water; Keyamo is se!f-centered but is there really a difference between u two? The fact that u rejoined the APC despite all the party has done speaks volumes about ur kind of person.”

@Ofariga: “The spat between two classmates Dogara and Keyamo is a whimsical comedy of the absurd. Fact is they’re both two sides of same coin. On OBI/DATTI mandate we stand ✅✅