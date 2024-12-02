Dogara backs tax reform bills, tackles governors 

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Monday night asked Nigerian governors to air their views and make recommendations where necessary on the controversial Tax Reform Bills rather than attempting to stop the proposed laws.

Dogara insisted that the bills cannot be shut down on account of timing and alleged non-consultation of governors by the Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Committee.

He spoke at a special town hall on the Tax Reform Bills aired by Channels Television.

The former Speaker expressed worry that the bills have been generating fuss and taking regional colouration.

He said when he showed interest in taking part in the discussion some leaders prevailed on him not to show up.

Dogara warned against sectionalism, but appealed to Nigerians to put on a cap of leadership in order to resolve the crisis in the land.

He said: “When I said I would be participating in this discussion, my phone was almost blocked. So many people pleaded with me, that is why I knew how important this is. Some were even pleading with me not to show up.

“I said no. That’s not leadership and even if I disagree, I should go and tell them that I disagree.

“My appeal to all of us, we are all leaders here. We should remove the recap of regionalism, the cap of sectionalism, the cap of religion and put on the cap of leadership because that’s what will resolve problems that we have.”

He tackled some governors especially from the north on the alleged non-consultation, saying many governors do not consult in laws they made in their states.

“I want to say this, at the state level, how many people do governors consult when they are making laws? As a matter of facts, in some cases, state laws are written from the living rooms of governors.

“So, should we now stop because governors have not been brought on board even though it is the right thing to do? should that really be an excuse? the answer to my mind is no,” Dogara said.

Baba Yusuf, Group CEO Global Investment and Trade Company, who was one of the panelists, said the north would be one of the best beneficiaries of the proposed laws.

He specifically pointed out that the legal frameworks would address about 70 percent of multidimensional poverty confronting the North.

“Citizens should read and not wait for political leaders to advise them,” Yusuf said.

The Chairman of the Committee insisted that the panel consulted all major stakeholders including the governors.

He insisted that a majority of the stakeholders consulted “overwhelmingly endorsed” the bills.

Oyedele also dismissed Governor Babangana Zulum of Borno’s position that most Northern states won’t be able to pay minimum wage if the bills are passed.

“That fear is not supported by the analysis and data that we have,” he said.