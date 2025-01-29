Dogara accuses Bala Mohammed of betraying Wike

Says FCT minister financed Bauchi gov’s election

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has accused the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, of betrayal and ingratitude towards the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a lengthy statement on Tuesday, Dogara alleged that Wike played a pivotal role in Senator Bala’s emergence as governor in 2019, providing both financial and logistical support that secured his victory against formidable odds.

SPONSOR AD

The statement, titled “Gov Bala vs. HE Wike: Let the Truth Be Told,” explained how Wike allegedly financed Senator Bala’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and influenced critical decisions during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Dogara claimed Wike instructed Chief Dan Orbih, then chairman of the PDP primary election panel, to ensure Senator Bala clinched the party’s ticket in 2018. He also alleged that Wike funded the logistics for the panel’s operations, including providing a private jet to facilitate Orbih’s movements.

“Need I remind Governor Bala Mohammed that during the 2018 PDP gubernatorial primaries, when we were unsure he would win because his major opponent, Senator Abdul Ningi, controlled the state party structure, it was Wike we turned to for help,” Dogara said.

He said Wike assured him of support and went to great lengths to secure Mohammed’s victory. “To do it, Wike made his close ally, Chief Dan Orbih, the chairman of the primary panel. On the eve of the primaries, Chief Dan was in Benin City, and we needed to get him to Bauchi. Once again, Wike stepped in, providing a private jet to fly Chief Dan to Bauchi and back,” he added.

Dogara further alleged that during a fundraising event in Abuja for Gov. Bala’s campaign, the governor’s financial struggles became evident, prompting Wike to come to his aid. He stated that Wike funded Mohammed’s campaign without imposing any conditions.

He criticised Bala Mohammed for recent remarks against Wike, describing him as a “serial betrayer” who lacks gratitude. He accused the governor of alienating key allies, including his political godfather, Alhaji Bello Kirfi, and others who were instrumental to his rise.

Gov Bala mum

Efforts to get the reactions of the Bauchi State governor were unsuccessful. His spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, neither answered calls nor responded to text and WhatsApp messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.