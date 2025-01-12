Does President Tinubu dislike Northern Nigeria?

President Tinubu’s silence regarding the discontinuation of the Kolmani oil exploration, despite requests from the Bauchi and Gombe State Houses of Assembly, suggests that Northern Nigeria has lost its prestige and influence in the national allocation of resources. Recalling that during his campaign, he promised not to halt the Kolmani oil exploration until it reached completion, but shortly after taking office, Kolmani oil exploration was no longer a priority.

Moreover, when the Port Harcourt Refinery resumed operations, he directed the NNPCL to ensure the restoration of both the Warri and Kaduna refineries. However, after the Warri refinery began operating, progress on the Kaduna refinery seemed to stall. It would have been logical for the repair teams to continue their work on Kaduna immediately after the Warri completion to ensure that it could also resume operations.

Similarly, when he introduced the Renewed Hope Road Legacy projects, the northeastern region was excluded from the list of beneficiaries, despite its significant lack of road infrastructure. It was only after some senators and House of Representatives members advocated for inclusion that the Tinubu-led administration agreed to add the northeast to the beneficiaries list.

Currently, the proposed Tax Reform Bills have raised concerns, as many believe that if these bills are enacted, Northern Nigeria will face severe challenges while the economy of Lagos will thrive. Despite widespread opposition to the policy, Tinubu has insisted on pushing the bills into law, indicating a lack of consideration for the needs of Northern Nigeria.

Furthermore, President Tinubu’s recent visit to France has also raised alarms, as he reportedly signed an agreement with French companies to mine for minerals in some parts of Northern Nigeria. This comes at a time when the region has been grappling with insecurity for over two decades, partly linked to mineral resource exploitation. Experts warn that allowing French companies to mine in Nigeria could exacerbate the ongoing security issues, especially given France’s controversial global reputation. Nonetheless, Tinubu proceeded with the agreement.

In light of these issues, one might question whether President Tinubu has a negative stance towards Northern Nigeria. Before he took office, there were allegations that Tinubu supported the idea of Nigeria’s disintegration around 1991, claiming that Northern Nigeria contributed little to national development and merely drained resources from the south. As Northerners, we must consider whether these past allegations reflect his true feelings about Northern Nigeria’s progress, particularly about the cessation of Kolmani oil exploration, lack of inclusion in the road projects, stagnation of Kaduna refinery repairs, and the decision to allow foreign companies to mine in our region.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama writes from Magama Toro Bauchi State and can be reached via [email protected]