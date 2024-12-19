Documentary: How Lagos Landlords Reject Igbo, Others as Tenants (Part 1)

This documentary uncovers the discriminatory practices faced by tenants in Lagos, where landlords reportedly reject individuals based on ethnicity, particularly targeting the Igbo and other…

This documentary uncovers the discriminatory practices faced by tenants in Lagos, where landlords reportedly reject individuals based on ethnicity, particularly targeting the Igbo and other minority groups. Through real-life stories and expert insights, we explore the cultural, legal, and societal implications of these practices, shedding light on the urgent need for change in housing policies and attitudes.