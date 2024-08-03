Doctors to continue treating injured protesters – NMA President

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says its members will continue to provide services, especially medical emergency services amid the ongoing nationwide hunger protest. The NMA…

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says its members will continue to provide services, especially medical emergency services amid the ongoing nationwide hunger protest.

The NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Audu said that the association had directed its members across the country to promptly treat injured protesters that are brought to health facilities.

“There have been reports of injury, violence, looting and curfew in some states as a result of the protest.

“We also got reports of attacks on ambulances; doctors are no longer feeling safe. We have to ensure the safety of medical practitioners so that they can move freely and save lives,” he said.

Audu advised doctors to be cautious and ensure that they don’t get caught up in the protest while commuting to work.

The NMA president appealed to the protesters to dialogue with the government, while urging the Federal and state governments to ensure that law and order were restored nationwide.

Similarly, Dr Babajide Saheed, Chairman, NMA, Lagos State Branch, appealed to doctors to treat gunshot victims without demanding a police report in compliance with the Treatment and Care of Gunshot Victims Act.

According to him, gunshot injuries often require specialised care and equipment without which patients are at risk of death or disability.

Saheed further urged the Federal Government to ensure reimbursement of private health facilities that render such services.

The chairman appealed to the Federal Government to review its economic policies and rejig its economic team to improve the quality of life for citizens. (NAN)