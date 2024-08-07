Doctors begin indefinite strike over pay disparity in Ogun

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Peter Moses, Lagos 

Medical doctors have commenced an indefinite strike in Ogun State over unresolved issues concerning their allowances.

Our correspondent gathered that the industrial action is hinged on the pay disparity between federal and state medical workers.

The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Kunle Ashimi, confirmed the commencement of the strike at a press conference on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

According to him, the core of the doctors’ grievances lies in the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), which they believe should be implemented to stem the exodus of medical professionals from the state.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reach a compromise with the government.

“The government continues to plead that the issues of minimum wage and other related matters are common, but my people believe that we need to address the issues on the ground,” Ashimi stated.

He explained that Ogun State “is losing a lot of doctors daily because of the pay disparity.”

“If the reviewed CONMESS is paid, it will encourage the doctors to stay,” he said.

 

