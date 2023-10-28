Doctors advised ailing Mr Ibu to cut off two toes – Ex-manager

Chochoo a close friend and former manager of veteran actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu has debunked rumours that the actor is dead.…

Chochoo a close friend and former manager of veteran actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu has debunked rumours that the actor is dead.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Trust, the actor’s friend stated that contrary to the news making rounds on social media the actor who is currently ill is alive and is expected to go for surgery on Saturday or early Sunday morning.

In a telephone conversation, the thespian’s friend said that they had ‘killed the actor online several times in the past two months’.

Chochoo said, “He has been dying online for about two months now. I don’t know where they are getting the news from because online he is already dead but offline he is still alive. He is having another operation either today or tomorrow morning. I was his former manager but we are still very close. Online he is dead already but he is very much alive in reality.”

While clearing the air, he further noted that contrary to reports of amputation of the actor’s leg due to diabetes, it is only two toes which are affected that may be cut off. In his words, the toes were ‘getting rotten’.

“He has had some complications based on his health but this time he is battling with diabetes. Contrary to reports online that they want to cut off his leg, the doctors advised him to cut off two toes because they have been affected by the illness because they were getting rotten.”

