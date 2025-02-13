Doctor arrested for rendering services to bandits in Katsina

Security operatives have arrested a medical practitioner allegedly treating wounded bandits in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Among his patients is the notorious Usman Modi Modi, who has a N50 million bounty placed on him.

In a video obtained by security analyst Zagazola Makama, the suspect, identified as Lawan Ado, confessed to treating several injured bandits.

SPONSOR AD

In the video, he said the bandits would pick him up and take him to their hideouts whenever they needed medical attention.

According to him, the first bandit he treated was Usman Modi Modi after the gang leader sustained gunshot wounds in a clash with the Yan Kyanbara vigilante group.

“He was first taken to a hospital in Taskiya for treatment, but two days later, they brought me to treat him further. I was paid N18,000 for my service,” the suspect said.

Ado further admitted to treating other high-profile bandits, including Mai Kudi who paid him N8,000 after he was shot in Kurfi.

He said he similarly treated Audu, an aide to Usman Modi Modi, who also paid N8,000.

“Dogo Mardi, who sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery operation paid me N11,000”, he added.

He revealed that he had travelled to other locations to treat bandits, including one identified as Karanboguwa.