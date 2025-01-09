docked over assault on female cop

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Odigbo in Ondo State has docked a family of four for allegedly assaulting a female police officer on duty.

City and Crime reports that the nuclear family; Salako Olushina [husband], Salako Remi [wife], Salako Ayomide, and Salako Babatunde [both [children] were dragged to the Chief Magistrate on Wednesday.

The defendants faced a three-count charge of felony and assault before the Chief Magistrate’s Festus Akinlolu.

Usifo James, the prosecutor in charge of the case, told the court that the offence was committed on December 30, 2024, at around 2:30 pm. at the Ore Divisional Police Headquarters in Ore, Ondo State.

Inspector James alleged that the four defendants unlawfully assaulted Inspector Adewale Medinat, an officer attached to the Ore Divisional Police headquarters, by holding her close and striking her with fists across her body while she was carrying out her duties.

The prosecutor also alleged that the family of four punched the officer on the head and nose, thereby causing her body injuries.

According to her, the offences of the family contravened Sections 516(a), 356(1), and 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Usifoh requested an adjournment to allow time to study the case file and prepare his witnesses for trial.

Kemi Lawani, defence counsel, did not oppose the.prosecutor’s application but requested that bail be granted on the most liberal terms.

Ruling on the case, Chief Magistrate Akinlolu granted bail to the family in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till January 13, 2025 for hearing.