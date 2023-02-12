Do not sell your vote

Election is around the corner, a time for us to make change happen, a time to vote for the right person that would make our…

Election is around the corner, a time for us to make change happen, a time to vote for the right person that would make our nation better. We should not be compelled or deceived into selling our votes to the wrong candidate.

It is time to correct our past mistakes and wait for a new dawn. Selling of votes during elections is a bane to free and fair elections in our country. This wrong practice hinders competent leaders from ruling and rather puts in office undeserving leaders without the interest of the citizens at heart.

We can’t improve the welfare of our country with just words, we need to take right actions by exercising our electoral rights and voting for who is capable of leading us better.

Our choice of leader should not be based on ethnicity or religion. A good leader can surely come from any tribe or religion, what matters is the ability to carry on his or her mandate as a leader adequately and successfully.

We should all endeavour to participate in the exercise of voting on the day of election, letting go of our already held belief that our vote would not count. Most people tend to doubt the authenticity of the election results when it is announced and for this reason have developed a negative attitude towards voting. This mindset should be changed, we should all cast our vote, believing and hoping for the best.

There is a noticeable hardship in the country recently, the need and desire for money is much and this is a time whereby most people would get tempted to sell their votes for money or food stuff. I admonish everyone reading my article with the intention of trading their vote to please have a rethink and a change of mind. In consideration of the future we should make decisions, we should vote wisely.

Chibuike Dennis Okonkwo, Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano