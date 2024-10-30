Do not lose guard in defence of democracy, Information Minister urges media

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has urged the media not to lose guard in the defence of Nigeria’s 24 years of unbroken democratic experience.

A statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister quoted him as making the appeal when the executive council of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit to inform on the preparations for the 20th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, from November 6-9, 2024.

“Nigeria’s democratic journey was hard fought for by all, with the media playing a leading role in the struggle against military dictatorship, therefore, 24 years after, the media shouldn’t be seen to be losing guard at this critical juncture. What it must do is to sustain and reinforce its time-honoured support for democracy,” Idris said.

SPONSOR AD

Idris assured the NGE executives led by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully committed to entrenching democratic values, particularly the adherence to the tenets of press freedom.

But more than ever before, Idris added, the media is looked up to as beacons in prioritising the preservation of Nigeria’s democracy, peace, unity, and national security in their coverage of national issues.

The Minister further explained that the reform agenda of the President Tinubu administration is in full swing and pleaded with the media to project positivity, asserting, that Nigeria is on the path to a new era of socio-economic progress, which comes with teething problems.

He added that the Tinubu-led administration will continue to support the media through special interventions to ease the pains associated with their operations, such as providing single-digit loans through the Bank of Industry, even as the need to mitigate the high cost of newsprint is a a top priority.

In his remarks, the NGE President Anaba, said the 20th ANEC in Bayelsa state, promises to be a landmark event with the theme – Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country, which he said conforms with Nigeria’s current realities and the urgent need for solutions.