DMO bags awards for fulfilling debt obligations

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has been honored with three prestigious awards at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2022 for effectively implementing effective debt management…

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has been honored with three prestigious awards at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2022 for effectively implementing effective debt management strategies.

The awards organized by the Emerging Markets region encompassing Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was announced during a Charity Dinner yesterday in London.

In a statement yesterday, DMO stated that the awards validated its tireless efforts in providing innovative solutions to meet the challenges of debt management in the ever-evolving economic climate.

“The awards by EMEA Finance, which is renowned in the emerging markets, highlight the outstanding performance of DMO in managing debt and optimizing financial resources across diverse markets. As such, receiving them mark a significant milestone and solidifies our position as a leading player in the field of debt management within the EMEA region.”

The statement, therefore, noted that DMO’s consistent pursuit of excellence and its ability to deliver remarkable results have been duly recognized and celebrated.

It quoted the Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, as expressing heartfelt gratitude to EMEA for acknowledging the DMO’s efforts and bestowing these prestigious awards.

She emphasized that the success of the DMO can be attributed to its commitment to providing tailored debt management solutions to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It described the awards to include: Best Sovereign Borrower, acknowledging the FGN’s commitment to fulfilling its debt obligations as at when due; Best Sovereign Bond in EMEA, recognizes the expertise of the DMO in the successful issuance of the Nigeria’s $4bn triple-tranche Eurobond in 2021; Best Local Currency Bond in EMEA, acknowledging the DMO’s proficiency in the facilitation of the FGN N250bn SUKUK in 2021.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...