DMO announces subscription window for January FGN savings bonds

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has announced the subscription window for the Federal Government Savings Bonds (FGN Savings Bonds) for January 2025.

This initiative invites both individual and institutional investors to participate from January 13 to January 17, 2025.

The bond offering for January 2025 features two options: a two-year savings bond maturing on January 22, 2027, with an interest rate of 17.235%, and a three-year bond maturing on January 22, 2028, offering 18.235%.

Each bond unit is priced at N1,000, with a minimum subscription requirement of N5,000. Investors can increase their investment in multiples of N1,000, up to a maximum limit of N50 million.

The settlement date for successful subscriptions is January 22, 2025, with the first quarterly coupon payment scheduled for April 22, 2025, followed by payments on July 22, October 22, and January 22 annually.

This offering provides Nigerians with an opportunity to invest in FGN Savings Bonds, promoting secure and consistent returns.