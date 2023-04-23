Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week’s Madrid Open, the organisers have confirmed. No reason has been given for his withdrawal,…

No reason has been given for his withdrawal, though in a statement the tournament organisers wish Djokovic a “speedy recovery”.

The Serb, 35, has been troubled by a right elbow problem in recent weeks.

Rafael Nadal has already withdrawn from the tournament, which starts on Tuesday, as he continues to struggle in his recovery from a hip injury.

Djokovic was beaten by compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open on Friday.