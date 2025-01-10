Djokovic says he was ‘poisoned’ during 2022 Melbourne detention

Novak Djokovic was “poisoned” by the food he ingested while detained during his 2022 Australian Open visa saga, the former world No 1 told GQ in an interview released on Thursday.

The Serbian 24-times major winner had his visa cancelled ahead of the tournament following days of drama over Australia’s Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status, and was detained in a Melbourne hotel shared with asylum-seekers.

“I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” said Djokovic, who is known to monitor his diet strictly.