Djokovic and Murray join forces in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray have practised together in Melbourne for the first time before the first Grand Slam of 2025 begins on Sunday.

Djokovic, who is targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and historic 25th Grand Slam crown, announced the surprise appointment of long-time rival and good friend Murray to his team in late November.

The pair, both 37, were born seven days apart, but Britain’s three-time major winner Murray ended his playing career following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in August.

It is Murray’s first coaching role since he retired and footage on Tuesday showed the former world number one closely watching men’s record 24-time major winner Djokovic hitting at Melbourne Park.