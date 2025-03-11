DJ shot dead at Lagos pub

Gunmen stormed a hotel in the Satellite Town area of Ojo, Lagos, and fatally shot a disc jockey (DJ) identified as Victor Dickson before fleeing the scene.

It was gathered that the assailants, suspected to be cultists, invaded the hotel around 9:30 pm last Saturday and opened fire on the DJ, killing him instantly.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said one of the suspected killers has been arrested by homicide detectives, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing gang members.

Hundeyin said on March 8, 2025, at approximately 9:30 pm, the police received a distress call about an armed attack at Gozzard Hotel on Community Road, Abule Ado, Satellite Town.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was linked to an ongoing cult rivalry in the area.

“A team of police detectives was immediately deployed to the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His remains have been deposited at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) mortuary in Yaba for autopsy,” Hundeyin said.

He further revealed that a thorough investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, led to the identification and arrest of the suspected gang leader, Christian Chukwudi, also known as “Marshall General.”

A locally made short gun and one live cartridge were recovered from him, he added.

He said Chukwudi confessed to being a high-ranking member of the notorious cult group responsible for the attack.

The police are intensifying efforts to track down and apprehend other gang members involved, Hundeyin added.