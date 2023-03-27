Diya died at a time he was needed most – Defence minister

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), on Monday, described the death of a former Chief of General Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd),…

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), on Monday, described the death of a former Chief of General Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd), as a monumental loss to the military and the nation at large.

Diya, who was the fifth Chief of Defence Staff, died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Reacting, Magashi said Diya, who passed on at the age of 78, died at a time his wisdom and wealth of experience were needed.

“The Military Constituency has lost one of its finest and best retired senior officers at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience are much needed most,” Magashi said in a statement signed by his media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadir.

OBITUARY: Diya, the General who lived to tell story of those who sentenced him to death

7 Things To Know About Late Dipo Diya

He, therefore, condoled the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the people of Ogun state, late Diya’s family, friends and associates in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

In the same vein, the Chief of Defence Staff General, Lucky Irabor, expressed sadness over Diya’s sudden death.

Irabor, in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said on behalf of himself and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the former Chief General Staff.

The CDS, who described Late Gen Diya as a complete gentleman and a thoroughbred General and Elder Statesman that made positive impacts on the Armed Forces of Nigeria, also extended his deepest condolences to the family of the late General Diya and the good people of Ogun State.

He prayed to Almighty God to grant him eternal rest in his bosom.

Meanwhile, a condolence register is opened at Defence Headquarters for the general public to register their condolences over the sad exit of the Late General.