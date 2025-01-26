Divorcing Melinda, my greatest mistake – Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has described divorcing Melinda, 60, as one of his greatest mistakes in life.

Speaking in an interview with the Times of London, the 69-year-old American businessman admitted that although he might have other failures in his life, none could match calling off his 27-year-old union with Melinda, saying the divorce is “at the top of the list.”

“There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.” he admitted.

Bill and Melinda married in 1994 and are blessed with three kids – Jennifer, 28; Rory, 25; and Phoebe, 22.

The couple, however, officially announced their separation in May 2021, indicating that they might have been separated for a year before officially announcing it to public.

Following the split, the pair have maintained a cordial relationship, although both are reportedly dating other people now.

“Melinda and I see each other – we have three kids and two grandchildren. So there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values.” Bill added.