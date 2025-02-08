Disregard Lagos convention by Aniebonam-led group, NNPP tells supporters

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), under the leadership of Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, has urged its supporters to disregard the national convention held in Apapa, Lagos, by the Dr. Boniface Aniebonam’s group.
During the convention on Tuesday night, the Aniebonam-led group elected a new National Working Committee (NWC), with Dr. Agbo Major as national chairman; Mr. Oginni Olaposi as national secretary, Chief Felix Chukwurah as deputy national chairman (South), Alhaji Babayo Muhammed as deputy national chairman (North), and Hajia Aisha Kade as national women leader.
But speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Dr Ajuji Ahmed-led group dismissed the convention as a mere “beer parlour meeting” organised by individuals who had already been expelled from the party.
He emphasised that the gathering violated an FCT High Court injunction prohibiting the Aniebonam-led faction from claiming NNPP membership or holding congresses.
Ahmed clarified that the NNPP does not operate from Apapa, Lagos, and had not conducted any convention this year.
He urged Nigerians to verify the party’s legitimate NWC members and official logo—featuring an academic cap and book on a red-white-red background—on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s website.
“Our NWC was inaugurated in Abuja in April 2022 for a four-year term, which runs until April 2026,” he said.
