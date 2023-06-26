Disquiet over termination of Cally Air’s tripartite pact

The controversy over the management of Cross River State’s owned Cally Air has taken a new dimension as the state government has cancelled a tripartite…

The controversy over the management of Cross River State’s owned Cally Air has taken a new dimension as the state government has cancelled a tripartite arrangement between Cross River State, Harrier Global Services Limited and Aero Contractors Company.

The state government therefore appointed a company said to be ‘inactive’ as the Lease Manager for Cally Air Aircraft.

The Company, Meler’s Global Resources Limited is said to be involved in crop and animal production, hunting, and related services activities.

It was incorporated in December 2012 RC Number 1085541 and its address as House 1, Road 16, opposite General Gas Oyo, Oyo State with Mr Eric Atuo having significant control and is inactive in the records of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Daily Trust reports that the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the operation of the airline had hit the rock over the move to concession the aircraft.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-300 with the registration number: 5N-BYQ is in the centre of the crisis which has stalled the operation of the aircraft and left it grounded.

According to the tripartite agreement, the state government acquired two airplanes: 5N-BYQ and 5N-GRS, and selected IRS Airlines Limited as its consultant and asset manager, while Aero Contractors was designated as the operator and expected to provide licenses, permits, and certificates necessary for the airline to operate a passenger transport aircraft.

The State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet and his predecessor, Ben Ayade had differed over the management of the aircraft.

But the governor in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Owan Enoh dated June 21, 2023, with reference SSG/GAO/102/VOL.V1/221 however terminated the agreement.

An aviation expert with knowledge of the issue around the Cally Air controversy queried the decision of the government to terminate the contract amidst the N900m indebtedness to Aero Contractors.

According to him, the governor had used “corruption and fraud as a basis to cancel the contract, then entered into what looks like a potentially corrupt transaction.”

When contacted yesterday, CPS to the governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche denied the allegation that the governor appointed an inactive firm to manage the aircraft.

He however said a statement was being prepared on the issue and promised to send it to our correspondent

