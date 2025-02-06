dispatch rider arrested for transporting cartons of laughing gas in abuja

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old dispatch rider, Magaji Adamu, for allegedly transporting cartons of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in Abuja.

FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the dispatch rider was arrested while transporting multiple cartons of nitrous oxide suspected to be for illegal purposes.

He said the suspect, a graduate of Gidan Waya College of Education, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, was apprehended on January 20, 2024, during a routine patrol in Abuja, saying upon interrogation, he said he was working as a dispatch rider for a logistics platform.

SPONSOR AD

He said this is the fourth time the suspect would be arrested while delivering the substance, which he said was always given to him by one Mr Danladi.

The CP said, ‘’During interrogation, Adamu, claimed that Mr Danladi would call him and instruct him to pick up the package near a police station in Jabi, Abuja, for delivery and that he usually offered N5,000 for each delivery.

He said Adamu, who relocated to Abuja in December 2024, claimed he was initially unaware of the true nature of the substance, saying Danladi told him the gas was used in hospitals.

“However, upon realising its actual purpose, he cooperated with the law enforcement agents and led officers to his residence, where additional quantities were recovered,” CP Disu said.