Dismissed Immigration officer nabbed attempting to sell guns to bandits in Abuja

The officers of the Anti-kidnap unit of the FCT police command have arrested a dismissed Immigration officer attempting to sell two rifles to bandits at Zuma community, which borders Bwari area of the FCT and Kaduna state.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the success recorded by the command between January, 2025 and March, 2025.

He said the suspect was arrested following intelligence information at the disposal of the Anti-kidnap officers of the command led by OC Mustapha Muhammed.

He said the suspect was arrested on 27, February, 2025, while on the move to hand over the two rifles to the bandits, disclosing that the two new rifles named (CZ Scorpion EVO 3 A1) were recovered from him.

He said the suspect whose name he did not disclose, is in detention while further investigation is ongoing.

He also disclosed that seven kidnappers were neutralize by the officers of Anti-kidnapping Unit conducted clearance operations at some identified bandits routes and kidnappers’ hideouts at Gidan-Dogo village and Kweri forest which he said borders FCT and Niger state.

According to him, some bandits were also arrested during the raid while 18 AK- 47 rifles were recovered, saying the

proactive measures of the command have significantly disrupted the activities of criminal elements operating along the FCT, Niger and Nasarawa boarders communities.

He added 23 AK 47 magazines, nine English pistols seven pistols and 116 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were also recovered, adding that two dane guns were also recovered.

Disu, however, said a total number of 59 armed robbers were arrested while nine were neutralized, adding that 10 kidnappers informants were also arrested between January, 2025 and March, 2025.

The FCT police commissioner said the command remains resolute in its mission to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety.