Dismissed army officer arrested over car theft in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested two individuals, including a dismissed army officer, Austin Anthony, for alleged car theft.

During a press briefing, the command’s spokesman, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said Anthony, previously dismissed for losing custody of a Boko Haram detainee, was paraded alongside his accomplice, Mansur.

Anthony reportedly used military uniform and a fake rank of major to evade arrest.

Rufa’i said the suspect admitted to being involved in car theft since his dismissal and had previously been arraigned for a similar offence in August 2024.

He said police arrested Anthony on December 5, 2024, along the Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi road in a stolen vehicle.

“During investigation, he confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of two additional vehicles, military uniforms, and car theft tools,” Rufa’i said.

The second suspect, Mansur, denied involvement, claiming he was unaware the vehicles Anthony kept at his house were stolen.

He admitted to knowing Anthony through a family connection and acknowledged Anthony’s prior arrest for car theft.