Disinformation threat to democracy, good governance – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) West Africa has raised concerns over the rapid spread of disinformation, warning that if left unchecked, it could undermine democracy and good governance in the sub-region.

Speaking at a regional conference in Lagos, organised in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), CDD West Africa Director, Dr. Dauda Garuba, stressed the urgent need for a collective effort to combat misinformation.

“At CDD, we strongly believe that tackling disinformation cannot be left to a single institution or government. It requires a joint effort involving governments, civil society, media, and technology platforms,” Garuba said.

SPONSOR AD

He warned that unchecked disinformation threatens democratic stability, public trust, and social cohesion.

“If we fail to address this growing challenge, it could undermine our collective efforts to uphold democracy and good governance in the region,” he added.

Chioma Iruke, a disinformation analyst and fact-checker at CDD West Africa, highlighted the centre’s efforts in verifying information, emphasizing their extensive network for cross-referencing claims.

“We have a network that allows us to verify disinformation beyond national borders, ensuring accurate reporting,” she said.

ECOWAS Head of Democracy and Good Governance, Ebenezer Asiedu, noted that various institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs) have intensified fact-checking initiatives to counter misinformation in West Africa.

He warned that if false narratives are not debunked promptly, they could eventually be accepted as truth, making them harder to correct.

“Fact-checking mechanisms are essential for countering false narratives and preventing instability in the region,” Asiedu said.

Ahmad Aluko, another researcher and fact-checker, called for collaboration with ECOWAS, arguing that a regional approach would be more effective than isolated efforts.

“We need policies and frameworks that are tailored to our region’s unique challenges,” Aluko said.