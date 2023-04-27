Discovering Hidden Gems in the USA: 5 Destinations to Add to Your Itinerary

The United States of America is a vast country that is home to countless attractions and natural sights, and it’s no wonder why so many…

The United States of America is a vast country that is home to countless attractions and natural sights, and it’s no wonder why so many travelers apply for a USA visa every year!

While many tourists flock to popular spots like the Grand Canyon, Hollywood, or the Statue of Liberty, there are many lesser-known destinations that are just as captivating. From hidden caves to colorful beaches, adorable seaside towns, and tropical islands, here are five hidden gems that you should definitely visit on your next trip to the United States.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

Nestled in the state of New Mexico, near the town of Carlsbad, lies an underground wonderland that few people know about. The Carlsbad Caverns National Park is home to a vast network of caves filled with stalactites and underground emerald lakes, thanks to which it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995.

Visitors to the park can explore the caves on their own or with a guide who will take them through the winding tunnels to see the most beautiful spots. The most famous part of the caves is the “Great Room”, a vast expanse of 2 km long that is famous for its breathtaking stalactites of various shapes and sizes. During the summer months, visitors can watch the nightly flights of bats as they fly out of the caves to hunt insects.

In addition to the caves in Carlsbad National Park, the park also offers several hiking trails that provide stunning views of the surrounding Chihuahua Desert landscapes.

Glass Beach (California)

Located near the small town of Fort Bragg, Glass Beach is one of the most unique and unusual destinations in California. The beach is covered with millions of glass pebbles of different sizes and shapes that glisten and sparkle in the light.

Interestingly, this fascinating place is the result of an accidental joint effort between nature and people. In the 20th century, the beach area was used as a city dump for local residents. Over time, the glass objects dumped there began to shatter and flatten, creating beautiful pieces of sea glass.

Eventually, the beach was closed and the area was cleared of all debris in the 1960s, but the glass remained and continued to be formed by the ocean. Over time, the glass acquired its rounded and smooth shape, which made this place not only beautiful but also safe for walking.

Entrance to the beach is free and open to the public all year round, although it’s typically more crowded during the summer. While Glass Beach is a great place to take unique photos and enjoy the scenery, it’s also important to note that visitors are not allowed to take the glass with them.

Monterey (California)

Monterey is a cozy and whimsical city in California that often goes unnoticed next to the popular tourist destination of San Francisco — but it’s well worth a visit, especially since the city is only a two-hour drive from its famous sibling!

Once the capital of the Alta California province in the 1800s, Monterey was also home to the first theater and printing house in California. The city’s rich history and location make it a unique destination where colonial architecture and cozy streets blend with the extraordinary nature of the Pacific coast.

Visitors can take a stroll along the promenade where fur seals can be seen lazily resting, wander along the city’s quaint streets to admire the colonial architecture, and try the delicious clam chowder near the old grotto.

Be sure to take the time to visit Castle Rock Viewpoint, which is a 30-minute drive from Monterey. This incredibly picturesque place is where the ocean waves meet mountain landscapes of the coast and is sure to leave you awe-struck!

Leavenworth (Washington)

Leavenworth is a small Bavarian-style town in Washington that offers visitors a unique European experience right in the USA! Visitors can walk along the quaint streets with colorful Old World-style buildings, visit local souvenir shops, and try hearty Bavarian dishes in one of the many restaurants that dot the city’s center.

Besides its charming atmosphere, Leavenworth is also famous for hosting many festivals throughout the year. No autumn is complete without the annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest, featuring live music, traditional dishes, and, of course, German beer. Come December, the entire town turns into a winter wonderland, with sparking lights and a lovely Christmas market.

Kauai Island (Hawaii)

Most travelers who want to see Hawaii go to Oahu and Maui while the picturesque island of Kauai goes unnoticed by most tourists. If you’re looking to experience the raw nature of Hawaii without the crowds, Kauai is a perfect choice!

This picturesque island boasts breathtaking tropical hills, massive waterfalls, and pristine sandy beaches with crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs along the coastline. Thanks to its natural beauty, there are so many fun things to do on Kauai, including hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, and more.

Take a hike along the stunning Na Pali Coast and witness the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean; relax on stunning beaches like Poipu Beach or Hanalei Bay; or take a kayak tour and see the beautiful waterfalls and lush rainforests.