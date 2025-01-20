Disconnection: IBEDC rejects UCH’s N25m monthly repayment plan

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has rejected a N25million monthly repayment plan proposed by the University of Ibadan College Hospital, Oyo State, for the outstanding electricity bill of N373.8 million.

Last year, the UCH was disconnected from the national grid over an outstanding debt.

The Ibadan DisCos said the disconnection became unavoidable following the failure of UCH to pay the debt.

In a letter obtained by Daily Trust dated January 13, 2025, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, proposed a N25m monthly repayment plan on the outstanding bill.

The CMD asked the IBEDC to grant the proposal and reconnect the hospital “as soon as possible.”

The letter read, “Further to our discussion at the meeting held with you today, 13th January, 2025, I write on behalf of the management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan to appreciate you for your understanding and willingness to reconnect and restore power to the Hospital.

“However, having considered the financial capacity of the hospital, I write to inform you that the hospital is willing to pay the sum of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty-five million naira) monthly on the outstanding bill in addition to the current bill on a monthly basis.

“In view of the above, we seek your understanding and kind consideration of our request.

“It shall therefore be appreciated if this is granted and the hospital is reconnected as soon as possible.”

But the Ibadan DisCos in a response dated January 15, 2025, and signed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr Francis Agoha, rejected the proposal.

Agoha insisted that the proposed repayment plan of N25 million monthly, in addition to the hospital’s regular energy bills, “is not acceptable.”

He said “After careful consideration, we regret to inform you that the proposed repayment plan of N25 million monthly, in addition to your regular energy bills, is not acceptable.

“As discussed in our meeting, we require a 50% down payment of the total outstanding amount before reconnection can occur. The remaining balance can then be settled in equal instalments over the following two months, alongside your regular energy charges.”

The Ibadan DisCos boss, however, recommended that the UCH realign its transformers and local electricity network in order to enhance energy management and ensure that critical clinical facilities are prioritised.

“This adjustment will facilitate the efficient redistribution of energy from your 7.5 MVA transformer, particularly to the vital areas of the hospital,” he said.

He also encouraged the UCH to explore alternative power sources in order to mitigate the impact of potential service disruptions.

“We understand the critical nature of the services provided by UCH and, to mitigate the impact of any potential service disruptions, we strongly encourage you to explore alternative power sources.

“Options such as backup generators, solar power, or Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems will help ensure an uninterrupted power supply to essential sections of the hospital during grid outages or maintenance periods,” Agoha said.