DisCO sensitises communities against vandalism

The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has commenced massive sensitisation of communities and local security groups against vandalization of its facilities in Plateau State.

The company also distributed items such as torch lights and whistles to support the local security operations in their respective territories.

Speaking at the various fora which took place at the palaces of the Rantya community district, Kukum community, Shen community, Dei Du community and Kangan Sarki community, Managing Director of Jos DisCo, Engr Abdul Bello Mohammed, called on the local security to help protect electricity transformers in their various localities.

Represented by the Chief Security Officer of the company, Musa Abdullahi, the MD said security should be seen as everybody’s business.

He charged them to take ownership of the company’s facilities situated in their area, saying that the security, economic and social problems that might sprout from vandalism cannot be underestimated.

He promised that the company would not waiver on its quest to deliver quality service to its numerous customers in Plateau, Bauchi, Benue and Gombe states.