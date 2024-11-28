✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Disappointed’ Woods to miss Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods says he is “disappointed” that he will miss next month’s Hero World Challenge in Albany, the Bahamas.

The 15-time major winner hosts the tournament – an unofficial event featuring 20 of the world’s top players – and was widely-expected to take an exemption spot in the competition which starts on 5 December.

Woods has not competed since he missed the halfway cut at The Open in July before undergoing back surgery in September.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year, but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods wrote on X.

Woods returned after eight months out injured to play the tournament last year, finishing 18th.

 

