Disability commission To Probe ‘Discrimination’ By Rano Air

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has expressed concerns about recent reports alleging discrimination against Alhaji Usman Bura Gabai, the State Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, by Rano Airline at the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State.

A statement signed by Saleh Faruq Gagarawa, Head, New Media, NCPWD, on Wednesday, said: “The NCPWD takes any allegations of discrimination seriously and is committed to upholding the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. Discrimination in any form is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and equality that we strive to promote.”

Consequently, NCPWD said a thorough investigation has been launched into the matter with a view to diligently gather all necessary evidence and ensure a fair and transparent process, including taking appropriate action in accordance with the law.

“We urge all parties involved to cooperate fully with our investigation. It is essential that we gather all relevant information to reach a fair and just resolution. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the rights of persons with disabilities are upheld.

“Furthermore, the NCPWD calls on all airlines and transportation providers to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure equal access to their services. We must work together to create a society that is inclusive and welcoming to all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

“As we continue our investigation, we will provide updates on our progress and any developments in the case. We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting inclusivity and combating discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria,” the statement said.

