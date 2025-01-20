Disability commission, Sightsavers strengthen partnership to boost disability inclusion in Nigeria

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and Sightsavers have vowed to strengthen their collaboration in a bid to accelerate disability inclusion across Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, a delegation from Sightsavers, led by Country Director Dr Joyce Shuaibu and West Africa Regional Director Boubacar Dicko, expressed their commitment to working closely with the NCPWD.

Speaking at the meeting, NCPWD’s Executive Secretary, Ayuba Gufwan, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s 35 million persons with disabilities.

“Our focus this year is action and results,” Gufwan said. “Mobility is at the heart of inclusion, and we are dedicated to ensuring no Nigerian with a disability is left without the means to move freely.”

He also emphasised the importance of engaging the private sector to enhance corporate social responsibility efforts toward disability empowerment.

Dr Shuaibu, in her remarks, praised the NCPWD’s unwavering support for Sightsavers’ initiatives over the years, including vocational training and funding for small businesses.

“Our goal is to ensure that the commission’s strategic plan is not just a document on the shelf but a roadmap for tangible progress,” she said, highlighting the need for more government funding and initiatives in education, healthcare, and digital accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Regional Director Dicko also stressed the importance of addressing mobility challenges for persons with disabilities, especially polio survivors, citing his recent visit to Yauri, Kebbi State. “Mobility is the foundation for accessing education, employment, and societal participation,” Dicko stated.

Both parties agreed to continue their collaboration, with a key focus on launching the Inclusive Employment Initiative on January 29.

The initiative is expected to provide meaningful job opportunities for persons with disabilities, marking a significant step towards an inclusive Nigeria.