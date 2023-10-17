Diri’s 1st term performance will earn him 2nd term — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the first tenure of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has been impressive and will pave the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the first tenure of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has been impressive and will pave the way for his success in the November 11, governorship election in the state.

The National Vice Chairman (South South) of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, stated this on Monday when he led the zonal working committee members of the party on a solidarity visit to the Government House, Yenagoa.

Orbih said the party was impressed that Mr Diri had been inaugurating projects while campaigning for re-election.

He noted that while some first term governors campaigned for a second term with promises of what they would do, Diri was busy inaugurating and flagging off projects.

He said, “We, members of the PDP South South Working Committee, came to show our solidarity with the performing Governor of Bayelsa State.

“We have watched with great admiration your campaigns. Some governors campaign for their second tenure, telling the people what they want to do. But your campaign is laced with commissioning of projects and flagging off new ones. It is very uncommon, and we want to congratulate you.

“For us in the South South, we are very proud of you and your achievements. You are indeed a miracle governor. God has again shown His hand, that with His support, you can even go into the election without an opponent.”

