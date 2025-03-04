Diri: South-South PDP zonal congress postponed at govs’ request

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has disclosed that the postponement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South zonal congress was at the request of the region’s governors.

Speaking on Monday during the PDP State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, Diri explained that the congress, initially scheduled for February 22, was deferred after the four PDP governors in the South-South informed the National Working Committee (NWC) that the date was inconvenient.

SPONSOR AD

He dismissed reports of a purported congress held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, stating that the party’s national leadership had rejected the claim and would announce a new date for the congress in due course.

The governor also reassured party members that the PDP remains united in Bayelsa, describing it as the dominant political force in the state.

“For those eyeing 2027, if you seek meaningful political engagement, the PDP is your best option,” Diri said.

He urged party members to ignore divisive rumours, reiterating that the national leadership, in consultation with the zonal leadership, would set a new date for the South-South congress.